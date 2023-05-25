×

Parents protest after pupils stumble on decomposing body

Motherwell school plagued by robberies, break-ins and vagrants sleeping in classrooms

By Brandon Nel - 25 May 2023

Faeces smeared on walls, classrooms used as toilets by vagrants, and even a decomposing body on the premises — Vukanibantu Primary School pupils regularly find themselves trying to learn in inhumane conditions.

When pupils at the school in Motherwell, Gqeberha, smelt what they thought was a dead animal recently, they followed the trail of the foul smell — only to stumble upon a man’s body on the premises. ..

