Nelson Mandela Bay science and tech centre marks 10 years of preparing youth for future
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 25 May 2023
Having helped to establish and support six clubs at schools, and facilitating the authoring and publishing of 15 conference papers, the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre has more than punched above its weight in promoting enthusiasm and development for the sciences in Kariega.
Ten years on, under the custodianship of the Nelson Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), the centre is looking ahead as the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is set to define the next decade and beyond...
