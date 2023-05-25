Gift of the Givers and partners give Paterson High wings
Seven new classrooms, astroturf, netball court and new borehole system handed over to Bay school
By Roslyn Baatjies - 25 May 2023
It was a Wednesday like no other for Paterson High School pupils as Gift of the Givers handed over four completed infrastructure projects to the beacon of hope on the hill.
Rising from the ashes of a fire which gutted a wing of the Schauderville, Gqeberha, school in 2015 are seven new classrooms, worth R4m, an astroturf and netball court as well as a new borehole system...
