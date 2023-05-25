Family in shock after gunmen barge into Zwide home and calmly murder defenceless 74-year-old
Gran shot in cold blood while asleep
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 25 May 2023
A 74-year-old grandmother, asleep in her bedroom on Tuesday night, did not wake up when two men barged into her home and shot her point blank in the head.
She died in her sleep, her face, still resting on her arm, covered in blood...
