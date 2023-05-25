Dumb luck? Trapped shopping centre thieves pull off brazen escape
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 25 May 2023
A band of thieves could either be dubbed the dumbest criminals or the luckiest escape artists after a failed break-in at the Sunridge Village Shopping Centre led to them fleeing in a private security vehicle amid a hail of bullets.
The vehicle was recovered shortly afterwards, abandoned about 10km away in New Brighton...
Dumb luck? Trapped shopping centre thieves pull off brazen escape
A band of thieves could either be dubbed the dumbest criminals or the luckiest escape artists after a failed break-in at the Sunridge Village Shopping Centre led to them fleeing in a private security vehicle amid a hail of bullets.
The vehicle was recovered shortly afterwards, abandoned about 10km away in New Brighton...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News