Ahoy, maritime leaders are in the Bay
Metro hails Gqeberha conference, stresses need to protect environment and put communities at forefront of benefits
Nelson Mandela Bay’s 40km coast line and the depths beyond it present an unprecedented opportunity for the metro to turn the tide of unemployment in the region and capitalise on the oceans economy.
This was the overarching message at the launch of the three day African Maritime Leadership Conference in Gqeberha which was welcomed by the metro and the province, emphasising the need for sustainability and community involvement...
Ahoy, maritime leaders are in the Bay
Metro hails Gqeberha conference, stresses need to protect environment and put communities at forefront of benefits
Senior Reporter
Nelson Mandela Bay’s 40km coast line and the depths beyond it present an unprecedented opportunity for the metro to turn the tide of unemployment in the region and capitalise on the oceans economy.
This was the overarching message at the launch of the three day African Maritime Leadership Conference in Gqeberha which was welcomed by the metro and the province, emphasising the need for sustainability and community involvement...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
News