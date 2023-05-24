Kwazakhele police are investigating the murder of an elderly woman who was shot dead in her home on Tuesday night.
Woman, 73, murdered while asleep in bed
Kwazakhele police are investigating the murder of an elderly woman who was shot dead in her home on Tuesday night.
It is alleged that Nombabali Kati, 73, was asleep in her bed when she sustained a single gunshot to the head and died on the scene.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said reports indicate that family members were inside the house in Livingstone Road, Zwide, at about 7.30pm when someone knocked on the backdoor.
“One of the children unlocked the door, thinking it was a family member residing at the back of the yard. However, two suspects entered wearing masks and one was armed with a firearm,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The suspects allegedly went to the room where Kati was sleeping and fired one shot before leaving through the backdoor.
The motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
The police are urging anyone with more information about the incident to contact detective Captain Francois van der Berg on 082-394-5957.
Alternatively they can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
