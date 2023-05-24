Second cable cut leaving parts of Kariega without power
By Andisa Bonani - 24 May 2023
A second cable was cut in Kariega on Tuesday evening plunging two wards in the town into darkness.
This comes as the city restored power to several communities in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday morning after a 66kV line feeding the areas was cut last Friday...
