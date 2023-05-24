Sale of battered Mercedes revs up multimillion-rand estate fight
Siblings say older sister’s disposal of cherished 2008 car carried out without proper consultation
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 24 May 2023
Siblings squabbling over their father’s multimillion-rand estate dragged their older sister to the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday over the sale of the late patriarch’s battered Mercedes-Benz.
Brian Weldrick and Lynette Randell accused their sister, Avril Strydom, of being in contempt of court after she sold the vehicle in 2012, the same year their father passed away...
Sale of battered Mercedes revs up multimillion-rand estate fight
Siblings say older sister’s disposal of cherished 2008 car carried out without proper consultation
Siblings squabbling over their father’s multimillion-rand estate dragged their older sister to the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday over the sale of the late patriarch’s battered Mercedes-Benz.
Brian Weldrick and Lynette Randell accused their sister, Avril Strydom, of being in contempt of court after she sold the vehicle in 2012, the same year their father passed away...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
Politics