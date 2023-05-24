×

News

Plett teen receives Rondebosch rugby bursary

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 24 May 2023

A talented Plettenberg Bay teenager has left his home in Qolweni Informal Settlement for the tree-lined streets of Rondebosch on an all-inclusive rugby bursary to one of SA’s most prestigious schools.

Bulelani Mbala, also known as the gentle beast, said he was  settling in quite well at Rondebosch Boys’ High School with the support of his peers...

