McLaren Circus performs juggling act to get green light from city
By Brandon Nel and Guy Rogers - 24 May 2023
With just hours until the curtains go up, the McLaren Circus will have to walk a tightrope to meet the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s requirements to host its five-day event.
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said on Tuesday afternoon that the circus had submitted its checklist to the metro late on Monday evening but failed to meet all the requirements...
