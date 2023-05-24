Mashele, who is also a political analyst, has given media interviews on the matter, including on eNCA and Radio 702.
He made headlines after the Sunday Times reported Mashaba funded The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba.
Jonathan Ball Publishers removed the book from the shelves.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Prince Mashele’s ‘lies’ about Herman Mashaba biography cause stir
Audio producer
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Prince Mashele, the author of Herman Mashaba’s book, says he was never paid but received a loan from the ActionSA leader.
Listen to the controversy:
Mashele, who is also a political analyst, has given media interviews on the matter, including on eNCA and Radio 702.
He made headlines after the Sunday Times reported Mashaba funded The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba.
Jonathan Ball Publishers removed the book from the shelves.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
Politics