News

Ipid confiscates officers’ firearms after deadly Walmer shooting

24 May 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed it has confiscated the service firearms of two police officers who allegedly shot and killed a Walmer Township resident in April.

They said this was in line with standard procedures...

