Gqeberha candidate architect wins national competition
Thesis focuses on vertical farming in city context
A candidate architect from Gqeberha has cemented his place as one of the best in SA after claiming top honours at the 36th Corobrick Student Architecture Award.
Luzuko Funda’s master’s thesis, inspired by his late grandfather, saw the 27-year-old bag R70,000 after his design impressed judges and was chosen as the best when it was pitted against other master’s theses from students in universities across SA...
Gqeberha candidate architect wins national competition
Thesis focuses on vertical farming in city context
General Reporter
A candidate architect from Gqeberha has cemented his place as one of the best in SA after claiming top honours at the 36th Corobrick Student Architecture Award.
Luzuko Funda’s master’s thesis, inspired by his late grandfather, saw the 27-year-old bag R70,000 after his design impressed judges and was chosen as the best when it was pitted against other master’s theses from students in universities across SA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
Politics