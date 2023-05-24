×

News

eThekwini exempt from load-shedding for one day

24 May 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
Durban won't have load-shedding on Wednesday as the city prepares to introduce a full schedule in line with rest of the country. Stock photo.
Durban won't have load-shedding on Wednesday as the city prepares to introduce a full schedule in line with rest of the country. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Durban will be exempt from load-shedding on Wednesday.

eThekwini municipality said the suspension for one day only is to allow it to prepare for the introduction of the full load-shedding schedule from Thursday.

Since the floods last year Durban has only been load-shed from stage 4 because of damaged electricity infrastructure.

Despite the infrastructure not being up to mark, the municipality announced last week that load-shedding will be implemented from stage 1 in line with the rest of the country.

“To enable our teams to prepare the system for the new schedule which starts tomorrow, load-shedding has been suspended in eThekwini for today only,” the city said.

“This relief was agreed to by the system operator to allow the city to reconfigure its automated load-shedding system for the new schedule to become effective on May 25.

“Residents are urged to switch off all high-load appliances like geysers, stoves, heaters, air-conditioners and pool pumps during power outages and stagger switching them on once power returns.

“This is especially critical in those suburbs that suffer from frequent overload trips on return of power after load-shedding. Everyone is urged to reduce power consumption.”

TimesLIVE

