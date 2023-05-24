E-hailing driver’s alleged killer to face trial in August
The trial of the man who allegedly shot and killed e-hailing taxi driver, Garrison Snayers, will finally get under way in August.
Bathandwa Jabavu, 25, of New Brighton made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, where his case was postponed to August 14. ..
Court reporter
