×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

E-hailing driver’s alleged killer to face trial in August

24 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The trial of the man who allegedly shot and killed e-hailing taxi driver, Garrison Snayers, will finally get under way in August. 

Bathandwa Jabavu, 25, of New Brighton made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, where his case was postponed to August 14. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read