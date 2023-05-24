Cupboards bare at children’s homes
Delayed payment of government funds puts Bay care centres in precarious position
By Riaan Marais - 24 May 2023
Fridges are almost empty, cars are out of fuel, and without their allotted government funding children’s homes across Nelson Mandela Bay have been forced to go hat in hand to private donors to try to keep their doors open.
The situation has become so dire that some facilities are operating week by week as their quarterly funding from the department of social development, meant to have been paid on April 1, is more than seven weeks late...
