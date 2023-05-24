×

Bethelsdorp residents at wits’ end over illegal dumpsite

Potential health hazard sending property prices plummeting, frustrated homeowners say

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 May 2023

Bethelsdorp residents say their rights are being infringed on by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality which created an illegal dumpsite in the area, causing a potential health hazard and driving down their property prices.

Years in the making, the dumpsite is now encroaching on their property and is close to Heathcote Park, which is mainly used by children...

