Alleged corrupt payments laid bare in trial of missing IPTS funds
Three million rand meant to be used for the implementation of Gqeberha’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) was alleged pilfered into the pockets of a former ANC secretary, labelled as travel costs.
And just over two weeks after the last payment of R15,000 was made to former ANC Bay regional secretary Zandisile Qupe from businessman Fareed Fakir’s business account on January 31 2015, Qupe and his wife bought a R3m property in Theescombe...
Court reporter
