Sewage flowing into sea at Cape Recife

By Guy Rogers - 23 May 2023

Raw sewage has pooled up on sections of road in the Cape Recife Nature Reserve and is pouring across the beach into the sea.

On the beach, between the seabird rescue centre and the beacon, effluent poured out the bush in a grey-brown torrent on Monday, flecked with dirty white froth, and streaming across the sand into the rocky shallows...

