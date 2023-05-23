Power was officially restored to large parts of KwaNobuhle on Tuesday after residents went five days without electricity.
On Friday, a cable connecting the township was cut by suspected saboteurs.
Mayor Retief Odendaal said that due to where the cable was cut, leaving all of KwaNobuhle without electricity since Friday, he suspected sabotage.
In a statement, the municipality apologised for any inconvenience it caused.
“The 66 kV cable has been repaired and all supply has been restored to the KwaNobuhle and Mabandla area,” the statement read.
On Monday night, some residents took to the streets burning tyres in Matanzima Road demanding power be restored.
Power Restored in KwaNobuhle
