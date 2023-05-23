Illegal guns flooding the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay
Police making progress but criminal gangs are becoming ever more brazen, often renting out firearms by the day

By Brandon Nel and Riaan Marais - 23 May 2023
Despite Nelson Mandela Bay police recovering 150 illegal firearms over the past three months, experts believe it is a drop in the ocean as there seems to be a constant flow of firearms into SA’s criminal underbelly.
And though several experts believe police are making strides in removing the weapon of choice from the hands of violent criminals, guns are heading onto the streets faster than they can be recovered...
