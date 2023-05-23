×

News

Gqeberha youngster lands gold at international science expo

Pearson High pupil Luke Boswell, 14, triumphs in senior category with renewable energy project

Premium
23 May 2023

Pint-sized Gqeberha science whizz Luke Boswell made a big impression on the international community when he scored gold at the recent Indonesia International Science Technology and Engineering Competition (ISTEC) in Bali.

The 14-year-old’s renewable energy project, “Investigating the performance and output of the Savonius, Darrieus and Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines”, took top honours after impressing an experienced international judging panel...

