Eskom wants you to delay charging your inverters after load-shedding

You may be keeping much of the darkness at bay with an inverter, but Eskom has asked that you delay recharging your unit after load-shedding to make sure we don't get any more.
The country is currently battling stage four and five load-shedding, leaving the lights off in many homes for about seven hours a day, including a four-and-a-half hour block.
Gatvol, some South Africans have invested thousands on solar and inverter systems, or more portable inverters, to minimise the impact of load-shedding.
But in a “call to action” Eskom has told customers they can “protect our electricity supply” and “reduce load-shedding stages” if they delay recharging their inverters when the power comes back on.
“Delay charging should be implemented for inverter systems,” it says, in addition to using only the electricity you need and switching off what is not needed.
MidCity Utilities executive Dirk Groenewald explained that appliances switching back on after load-shedding, including inverters that may be starting their recharge cycle, can lead to a spike in energy usage and demand.
“When power is restored after load-shedding and all appliances are still connected, the appliances start up simultaneously, using a lot of energy and causing a 'spike' in usage and demand.”
Energy expert Ted Blom echoed these sentiments in an interview with Jacaranda FM.
“Heavy equipment that surges on and off can more than double your monthly account,” he warned.
Eskom's call to action was met with anger by some, who urged the power utility to do its “bit” by actually providing electricity.
