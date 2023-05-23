DNA samples see convicted rapist charged with two other rape cases
A Gqeberha man who is already serving a 10-year sentence for rape is expected to appear in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday, charged with two additional counts of rape for cases dating back to 2013 and 2014.
The 32-year-old man, who cannot be named as he has yet to plead to the additional charges, also faces two counts of kidnapping as well as one of robbery with aggravating circumstances. ..
