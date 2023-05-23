Clearing blocked sewerage pipeline that triggered floods to cost R6m

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is spending R6m to dredge a 900m stretch of blocked sewerage pipeline which resulted in flooding in large parts of the city recently.
The Bay’s broken stormwater drainage system was thrust into the spotlight after flash floods that rendered hundreds of residents homeless last weekend, with sewage overflows occurring in some areas.
But Kwazakhele residents may be forced to deal with more flash floods as the work is expected to take six months to complete.
The pipeline is connected to the Fish Water Flats wastewater treatment works and runs underneath five wards in the city.
About 800kg worth of debris has been removed so far.
The damaged pipes and blockages are largely due to vandalism and dumping of foreign objects into the sewerage system, which result in overflowing drains at residences and smaller adjoining pipes bursting.
Infrastructure and engineering political head Dries van der Westhuizen said though dredging had started, heavy rains would probably lead to more overflows in the short term.
He was in Kwazakhele on Monday to oversee the work.
“The rains will worsen the situation,” Van der Westhuizen said.
“The flow that is coming out of this drain at the moment is mostly due to the recent rains.
“The chances are if we get a lot more rain during this winter we will have more problems in people’s yards and side streets.”
Work at a manhole on the corner of Zokwana and Stofile streets has been going on for about two months.
The manhole is the main entry into the 900m pipeline and the municipal team is expected to clear different parts along the line.
Van der Westhuizen said lack of maintenance and the disposal of foreign objects was the main cause of the blockages.
The foreign waste that has been extracted includes plastic bottles, broken glass, sand, oil, rags, old tyres, sanitary towels and disposable nappies, stones and builders rubble.
Dredging will be done on other pipelines as well.
“This is one of the worst-affected areas because of infrastructure [decay], but we have similar situations elsewhere in the metro,” Van der Westhuizen said.
“Already the flow is increasing along the main line but this is something that needs to be done yearly.
“As a councillor, I can say we have a similar problem at Tiran Road in Summerstrand, where the contractor has been working for weeks and has cleared about 10 skips [of foreign waste and debris], and similar projects are happening in Missionvale and across the metro.
“We need a contract to dredge the lines on a monthly or annual basis or we will be back to where we are.”
He said regular clearing of pipelines was last done 10 years ago.
Wastewater conveyance acting manager Ruan van Niekerk said when work started on the 1m-wide pipeline it was completely blocked.
“We couldn’t get 5m up this line, and that tells you how full it was,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
