Rural school enters digital era thanks to donation of lab
By Herald Reporter - 22 May 2023
A half-million-rand investment has seen a rural Eastern Cape school leap into the future with the launch of a fully equipped Technolab to the benefit of almost 500 pupils and the broader community.
The state-of-the-art computer equipment and infrastructure at the Ntabenkonyana Senior Secondary School in Middledrift was donated and installed in the new facility by Rectron...
