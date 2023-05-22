Perlemoen worth R3.2-million was seized at a farm in Rocklands on Monday, police said.
Equipment used to process perlemoen was also confiscated.
The 640kg perlemoen and R500,000 worth of equipment was found when police were verifying a suspect’s address at about 12.30pm.
During the verification process, a Chinese man allegedly ran out one of the three houses on the farm in Elandsrivier Road, jumped into his vehicle and fled.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the incident, saying the suspect drove through the farm’s fence in a desperate attempt to get away.
Janse van Rensburg said the police then went into the house the man had left and discovered rooms filled with more than 16,000 dried units of perlemoen.
"The investigation is ongoing," Janse van Rensburg said.
Perlemoen worth R3m seized
Image: 123RF/bedo
