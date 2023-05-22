Irregular payments highlighted in IPTS fraud and racketeering trial
In less than a month, more than R8m, meant to be used for the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System, was paid into one of the business accounts of Fareed Fakir.
And while some of the funds received by Fakir’s now defunct business, Erastyle (Pty) Ltd, between May 22 and June 13 2014 were directly received from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality coffers, nearly R3m was received from Gqeberha-based law firm Le Roux Inc. ..
