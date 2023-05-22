Eastern Cape’s world-beater Kirsten a home girl at heart
First woman to win epic Golden Globe solo yachting race longs to go hiking on Wild Coast with her dog
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 22 May 2023
While Eastern Cape world-beater Kirsten Neuschafer was sailing to victory in the Golden Globe Race last month she kept the home fires burning in her heart, swotting up on isiXhosa and dipping into Dalene Matthee’s classic Fiela se Kind.
Neuschafer, 40, who is the only woman to have ever won the gruelling solo circumnavigation, said on Sunday she was looking forward to getting home...
