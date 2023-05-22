Doné Martin shrugs off retrenchment and realises writing dream
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 22 May 2023
As a production supervisor at automotive technology company Lear Corporation in Neave Industrial for nearly 20 years, writing a book was a dream for 37-year-old mother of three Doné Martin.
After she was retrenched in 2022, Martin, of Hillside, focused on completing her first novel — and she did that in December...
