Disabled woman’s desperate efforts to save bed-ridden brother from flood waters
'When I opened the door more water came rushing in'
A disabled woman has described how she battled to save her bed-ridden brother from drowning in their flooded shack during the recent heavy rains in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Ntombekhaya Mpurwana, 55, was speaking at a place of safety in Motherwell, in what she described as warmer than home, as it has more space, food and others to talk to...
Disabled woman’s desperate efforts to save bed-ridden brother from flood waters
'When I opened the door more water came rushing in'
General Reporter
A disabled woman has described how she battled to save her bed-ridden brother from drowning in their flooded shack during the recent heavy rains in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Ntombekhaya Mpurwana, 55, was speaking at a place of safety in Motherwell, in what she described as warmer than home, as it has more space, food and others to talk to...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News