De Ruyter chose to write a book rather than deal with load-shedding: Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has again taken aim at André de Ruyter, claiming the former Eskom CEO was busy writing a book and not dealing with load-shedding.
Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom was released earlier this month. In it De Ruyter writes about corruption, dodgy tenders and police allegedly protecting those caught red-handed.
The book sparked waves of reaction and debate.
Speaking to the SABC's Sophie Mokoena, Mbalula labelled De Ruyter “the biggest flop of our time”.
“At some point issues were raised about this man and his style of management. It shows for the period he was there, he was writing a book and not dealing with load-shedding.
“Now all these things are coming out in a book. He has resentment and an agenda to privatise.”
Mbalula said the ANC would soon serve papers on De Ruyter in Germany in its defamation suit against the former Eskom boss.
He had earlier questioned De Ruyter's allegations that implicated the ANC in widespread corruption at the power utility.
“We can’t allow the image of the ANC to be battered. I cannot accuse the DA or any other political party, as the ANC, about things I don’t have evidence of because it is hearsay. When we challenge De Ruyter we are told we are suppressing whistleblowers,” Mbalula said.
Energy minister Gwede Mantashe described De Ruyter's book as “basically a diary of meetings he had”.
Publishers Penguin Random House stood by De Ruyter and the book, saying he “acted in the public’s interest and in the interest of improving the running of Eskom and not with the aim to damage Eskom”.
“All South Africans have a right to know the truth about how our country and its parastatals are really being run, and this book makes a significant contribution towards that democratic end.
“We obtained legal advice prior to publication and are satisfied the book is lawful and in the public interest,” marketing and publicity manager Surita Joubert told the Sunday Times.
