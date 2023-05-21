Two armed men stole three cellphones and a laptop when they broke into a Newton Park property during load-shedding on Saturday.A gun was fired during the incident, but no injuries were reported...
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Robbers hit Newton Park home during load-shedding
General Reporter
Two armed men stole three cellphones and a laptop when they broke into a Newton Park property during load-shedding on Saturday.
A gun was fired during the incident, but no injuries were reported...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics