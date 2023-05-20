“It is important that we work with the industry to ensure that there is some degree of relief for uninterrupted and quality energy supply. That will relieve the grid and bring down the stages of load-shedding,” he said.
Toyota has lost more than 3,600 cars due to load-shedding since January
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Despite its load-shedding exemption, electricity disruptions at Toyota South Africa’s component suppliers has cost it more than 3,600 vehicles since January.
“If our suppliers can't supply, we go down. We've lost about 3,500 vehicles since January and had to scrap about 151 vehicles because the supply disruption came at a part in the process where the vehicles were damaged,” Toyota SA Motors CEO Andrew Kirby said on Friday.
He was speaking during electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s visit to its plant in Prospecton, south of Durban.
Kirby said Toyota SA had a “constructive relationship” with the eThekwini municipality which supported its load-shedding plan that reduced its energy consumption, and saw the company cutting about 38% over the past five years.
However, the company was still battling other issues, mainly components suppliers whose high energy demands could not be met by alternative energy sources.
Along with the quality of the supply, Kirby said challenges with the distribution network and infrastructure were affected by the April 2022 floods.
Toyota SA made temporary arrangements where some substations had burnt out but was still experiencing voltage dips that were affecting equipment.
The company scouted the country for stable power lines where it has made inroads.
Kirby said Toyota SA was moving towards a carbon neutral and 100% renewable energy future and has offered to accelerate the concept of “willing tariff” to the government.
“In our site here we’re already generating power we can’t use so is there a way of having a feeding tariff whereby we can supply back into the grid? We need to accelerate those types of concepts.
“We've made offers to national, provincial and eThekwini municipality to find a way of forming a public-private partnership where we can support the maintenance of infrastructure in our area because we know capacity is an issue. We need to think creatively about how we collaborate to find solutions not just for our industry but the country,” said Kirby.
Ramokgopa conceded that load-shedding was undermining the viability of automotive plants and potential for investments to be redirected to the international market.
He was working with the provincial government and the eThekwini municipality to find alternative energy solutions that would ease the impact of load-shedding on the automotive industry, while it was important to reduce their demands on the system.
