Phoenix brothers acquitted of July 2021 unrest murder, guilty on other charges

Two brothers who allegedly “assaulted any black person found walking in the area” were found not guilty of the murder of 19-year-old Mondli Majola in Phoenix during the 2021 July unrest, but were convicted on related charges.
Dylan Govender, 29, and his older brother Ned, 30, appeared in the Durban high court on Friday for judgment.
They were charged with Majola's murder and three counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Mxolisi Phuthuzo, Nkululeko Mangwe and Qaphelani Mkhovu (the complainants).
A third accused, Jeetendra Jaikissoon, 39, died in custody in October 2021 after a short illness.
Mkhovu died last year and the charge of attempted murder was withdrawn as the state had only his statement and was unable to confirm his evidence.
The accused pleaded not guilty, denied the offences and that they caused Majola's death.
The state alleged that on July 12 2021 the deceased and the complainants were walking from Zwelisha to Cornubia Mall when they decided to use a shortcut through Desert Palm Road in Phoenix.
They were accosted by a group of armed men who opened fire at them and they ran away. It is alleged that Majola slipped and fell and was attacked and shot in the head by one of the accused while others assaulted him.
His body was found in Desert Palm Road. He was also stabbed in the thigh.
Delivering judgment on Friday, judge Gregory Kruger said a video recording, which was presented in court, showed the accused attacking and assaulting the complainants who were walking on the road.
Kruger said there was no evidence the complainants and others were robbing or interfering with anyone’s property.
“The complainants were pursued and assaulted for no reason. Video evidence shows Dylan assaulting Majola with the back of his firearm. Ned, who had a pick handle, can also be seen assaulting Majola on the head,” he said, adding the accused were also seen assaulting other complainants in the matter.
Kruger said the brothers' evidence was conflicting.
They said they were approached and attacked by a group of about 30 people from Zwelisha, but the video footage shows about 10 people at the scene, including the accused and their accomplice.
However, Kruger said the state failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the murder charge.
The evidence by the state regarding Majola indicated assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
The brothers were found guilty of the attempted murder of Phuthuzo, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm of Majola and assault of Mangwe. They were acquitted on the attempted murder of Mkhovu.
The matter was adjourned to July 5 for sentencing. The accused are out on bail.
TimesLIVE
Phoenix brothers acquitted of July 2021 unrest murder, guilty on other charges
Reporter
Two brothers who allegedly “assaulted any black person found walking in the area” were found not guilty of the murder of 19-year-old Mondli Majola in Phoenix during the 2021 July unrest, but were convicted on related charges.
Dylan Govender, 29, and his older brother Ned, 30, appeared in the Durban high court on Friday for judgment.
They were charged with Majola's murder and three counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Mxolisi Phuthuzo, Nkululeko Mangwe and Qaphelani Mkhovu (the complainants).
A third accused, Jeetendra Jaikissoon, 39, died in custody in October 2021 after a short illness.
Mkhovu died last year and the charge of attempted murder was withdrawn as the state had only his statement and was unable to confirm his evidence.
The accused pleaded not guilty, denied the offences and that they caused Majola's death.
The state alleged that on July 12 2021 the deceased and the complainants were walking from Zwelisha to Cornubia Mall when they decided to use a shortcut through Desert Palm Road in Phoenix.
They were accosted by a group of armed men who opened fire at them and they ran away. It is alleged that Majola slipped and fell and was attacked and shot in the head by one of the accused while others assaulted him.
His body was found in Desert Palm Road. He was also stabbed in the thigh.
Delivering judgment on Friday, judge Gregory Kruger said a video recording, which was presented in court, showed the accused attacking and assaulting the complainants who were walking on the road.
Kruger said there was no evidence the complainants and others were robbing or interfering with anyone’s property.
“The complainants were pursued and assaulted for no reason. Video evidence shows Dylan assaulting Majola with the back of his firearm. Ned, who had a pick handle, can also be seen assaulting Majola on the head,” he said, adding the accused were also seen assaulting other complainants in the matter.
Kruger said the brothers' evidence was conflicting.
They said they were approached and attacked by a group of about 30 people from Zwelisha, but the video footage shows about 10 people at the scene, including the accused and their accomplice.
However, Kruger said the state failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the murder charge.
The evidence by the state regarding Majola indicated assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
The brothers were found guilty of the attempted murder of Phuthuzo, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm of Majola and assault of Mangwe. They were acquitted on the attempted murder of Mkhovu.
The matter was adjourned to July 5 for sentencing. The accused are out on bail.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
World
News
Politics