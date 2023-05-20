Government gives people houses with a market value: Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said the government doesn't just give people houses — it gives houses with value.
Ramaphosa was addressing hundreds of residents from the Cape Winelands district municipality in Paarl on Friday after engaging with citizens, community-based organisations and businesses in the area.
He initially visited the Vlakkeland human settlement project where he handed over the keys to housing beneficiaries during his sixth presidential imbizo in the Western Cape.
“When I arrived, they took me to a housing project. They took me to Mr and Mrs Buys’ house. They told me we built a house for about R160,000 but today the house, the MEC told me, could be worth about R400,000,” he said.
He said the housing project, as told by the MEC, was scheduled to go through three phases and in the end there would be 2,500 houses.
“Now this is intergovernment work at play where we all work together to achieve the results that I saw this morning. Now the government is committed to make sure that we provide houses, some of them are going to be rental houses, with the social housing programme. Some of them will be houses that our people buy at reasonable pricing and some of them will be RDP houses.
“This is what the SA government does, it gives you a house free and immediately you have a value in your pocket,” he said.
Residents in the area complained about unemployment, gangsterism, crime, lack of opportunities and lack of houses.
Ramaphosa said the presidential imbizos gave residents an opportunity to raise issues and that the government should follow up.
Several speakers spoke about how police were failing them, and the lack of opportunities and skills development.
“Once our people have raised these problems here, I want to see action in addressing these problems, because we can’t give our people this platform and not see a follow-up,” Ramaphosa replied.
Various ministers and government officials who accompanied the president and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde were given an opportunity to address residents on several issues raised during the imbizo.
Ramaphosa said the imbizo had given him an opportunity to get a sense of what was happening in the district and to listen to the concerns of residents.
He said that he had heard about the problems in the education sector and was grateful that the Western Cape had embarked on an initiative to recruit 10,000 young people to attend reading programmes.
“Reading for our young people has become a major problem. We now have to focus on our education system and also to ensure that our young people are able to read for meaning when they are young,” he said.
“We also had [complaints] about crime and I am glad that minister [Bheki] Cele is here. A lot is being done to deal with criminality and gangsterism. CPFs are also going to be given greater attention because fighting criminality is at the local level where we want all stakeholders to work together to fight criminals,” he said.
Ramaphosa assured residents that the problems would be addressed.
