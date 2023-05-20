Cops searching for stolen alcohol stumble on R2.6m dagga laboratory

Western Cape police have discovered a R2.6m dagga laboratory while searching for alcohol stolen from a hijacked truck.
Police stumbled on the dagga laboratory at an informal settlement in Philippi, Cape Town, on Wednesday.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said police were patrolling along Spine Road near Blue Downs when they found a truck abandoned on the side of the road.
“It was established the truck belongs to a truck transporting company based in Bellville. Upon further enquiries, the members determined the truck was hijacked in Bellville and looted of its cargo — consisting of alcohol, printers and fruit juice — the previous night,” said Pojie.
“The members pursued further information which led them to Pacific, Isiqalo and an informal settlement in Philippi, where they recovered some of the stolen cargo and arrested five suspects between the ages 35 and 52 who were found in possession of the stolen cargo with an estimated value of R5m.”
Image: Supplied
He said while searching for the stolen goods, the officers discovered a dagga laboratory nearby.
“The members confiscated a substantial quantity of dagga products and dagga cultivating equipment with an estimated value of R2.6m,” he said.
“The three suspects, two men aged 30 and 45 and a 27-year-old woman, have been detained for the illegal cultivation and dealing in dagga. They will make their first court appearances once they have been charged.”
