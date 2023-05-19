Transport minister grants Karpowership access to three SA ports

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has granted Turkey's Karpowership access to three South African ports for 20 years — but added that the approval came with conditions.

Karpowership's application was approved on February 26 and grants the company access to Ngqura, Durban and Saldanha Bay ports.

The department on Thursday said the approval “is in line with the National Ports Act, which gives powers to the minister to approve applications of this nature”.

“The minister considered the application to safeguard the national security of the country and to discharge the international obligations of the republic. The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) was consulted and supported the approval of the application.

“It is for this reason that the minister gave the TNPA latitude to make necessary decisions in implementing this directive, such as considering the safety measures and operationability of this directive.”