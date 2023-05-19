Rain brings severe disruptions to Charles Duna Primary
New Brighton school has no proper stormwater drainage
The lack of a stormwater drain recently forced Charles Duna Primary School to stop classes, and, with more rain anticipated for the region, fears of further disruptions have surfaced at the New Brighton school.
On Monday, the school’s 28 teachers could not hold classes for their 1,068 pupils from several impoverished areas across the metro...
Reporter
