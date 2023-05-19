×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Expect whale of a time at Willows festival

Annual cetacean celebration to be held on June 4 at Bay resort

By Herald Reporter - 19 May 2023

Get down to the Willows Resort in Gqeberha to enjoy interesting talks about whales, a trail run, outdoor tourism exhibits and live music at this year’s Welcoming the Whales Festival.

That is the message from the organisers of the annual cetacean celebration event which this year will be held on Sunday June 4 at the resort on Marine Drive on the outskirts of the city...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...

Most Read