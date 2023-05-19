‘Drug money’ going into government coffers after court order

Money confiscated from a suspected drug dealer will be deposited into government coffers after the Hawks were awarded a preservation order in the Makhanda high court earlier this week.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the preservation order was obtained after the Gqeberha-based Provincial Gang Investigations Unit conducted a search and seizure operation in Kleinskool earlier in 2023.
“It is alleged that on January 25 the unit conducted the operation at a house in Harmony Street.
“Upon their arrival they noticed a male next door to the targeted address locking his iron gate before running away.
“Police members pursued, but he continued running,” Mgolodela said.
The police members noticed drugs on a table inside the house after looking through the gate.
Upon searching the house, they found a large amount of Mandrax, tik and dagga.
The drugs were confiscated, along with more than R11,900 in cash.
The identity document of a 30-year-old man, who is suspected of being involved in criminal activities in the area, was also found.
The Hawks’ Priority Crimes Specialised Investigation Unit, in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority, approached the courts and secured a preservation order for the confiscated money.
Mgolodela said the money would be deposited into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account for government use.
HeraldLIVE
