×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Broadway back in Gqeberha with Gilbert and Sullivan’s latest offering

19 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay theatre audiences are in for a treat with the Gilbert and Sullivan (G&S) Society’s latest production, Mind My Broadway, gracing the stage at the Savoy Theatre from Friday.

A staple for the G&S Society, the 2023 instalment of the always popular Broadway Revue promises to be as entertaining as expected.   ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...

Most Read