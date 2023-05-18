×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Higher stages of load-shedding? Eskom management briefs media on what to expect in winter

By TIMESLIVE - 18 May 2023

Acting Eskom CEO Calib Cassim is briefing the media on Thursday as stage 6 load-shedding continues.

Cassim will host the Eskom State of the System media briefing where the power utility's management team will provide details of the company’s operational performance with the primary focus on the winter outlook, the embattled state owned company said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...

Most Read