Struggles of Palestine highlighted in South End Museum
Despite Eskom’s load-shedding and a few technical issues, Jerusalem-based archeologist and activist Abeer Zayyad brought a message of hope and fortitude when she presented a talk at the South End Museum on Tuesday evening.
Armed with a master’s degree in archaeology and a current PhD student, Zayyad, an expert in the history of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and an advocate for human rights, said it was important to remember who you were as a person and where you came from to protect that which you held dear. ..
Struggles of Palestine highlighted in South End Museum
Court reporter
Despite Eskom’s load-shedding and a few technical issues, Jerusalem-based archeologist and activist Abeer Zayyad brought a message of hope and fortitude when she presented a talk at the South End Museum on Tuesday evening.
Armed with a master’s degree in archaeology and a current PhD student, Zayyad, an expert in the history of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and an advocate for human rights, said it was important to remember who you were as a person and where you came from to protect that which you held dear. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News