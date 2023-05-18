×

News

Struggles of Palestine highlighted in South End Museum

18 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Despite Eskom’s load-shedding and a few technical issues, Jerusalem-based archeologist and activist Abeer Zayyad brought a message of hope and fortitude when she presented a talk at the South End Museum on Tuesday evening. 

Armed with a master’s degree in archaeology and a current PhD student, Zayyad, an expert in the history of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and an advocate for human rights, said it was important to remember who you were as a person and where you came from to protect that which you held dear.  ..

