News

Robbers make off with TV sets from Greenacres store

By Brandon Nel - 18 May 2023
Five armed men robbed OK Furniture of five television sets
STORE TARGETED: Five armed men robbed OK Furniture of five television sets
Image: SUPPLIED

A Greenacres Shopping Centre store was stormed and robbed by a gang of men in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said five armed men had broken the entrance door to OK Furniture and accosted the security guard.

“Five TV sets were taken,” Naidu said.

“The security guard’s cellphone was also taken.”

No-one was injured.

A case of housebreaking was opened for investigation.

