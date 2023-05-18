A Greenacres Shopping Centre store was stormed and robbed by a gang of men in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said five armed men had broken the entrance door to OK Furniture and accosted the security guard.
“Five TV sets were taken,” Naidu said.
“The security guard’s cellphone was also taken.”
No-one was injured.
A case of housebreaking was opened for investigation.
Robbers make off with TV sets from Greenacres store
Image: SUPPLIED
