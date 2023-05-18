Police are probing a case of arson after a fire broke out at the office of an ANC councillor in Booysen Park on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident occurred at 2.30am.
“The office of an ANC councillor was on fire,” Naidu said.
The office is situated on the corner of Booysen Park Drive and Auburn Street.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
Police probe arson case after Gqeberha councillor’s office burns
Image: SUPPLIED
