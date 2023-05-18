×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Police probe arson case after Gqeberha councillor’s office burns

By Brandon Nel - 18 May 2023
Police are probing a case of arson after a fire broke out at the office of an ANC councillor in Booysen Park on Thursday morning.
ARSON PROBE: Police are probing a case of arson after a fire broke out at the office of an ANC councillor in Booysen Park on Thursday morning.
Image: SUPPLIED

Police are probing a case of arson after a fire broke out at the office of an ANC councillor in Booysen Park on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident occurred at 2.30am.

“The office of an ANC councillor was on fire,” Naidu said.

The office is situated on the corner of Booysen Park Drive and Auburn Street.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...

Most Read