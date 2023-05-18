×

News

‘Peace walker’ Siyanda Dlamini encourages youth to develop themselves

18 May 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Come rain or shine, Siyanda “Peace Walker” Dlamini has continued to put his best foot forward to encourage the youth to develop themselves and SA.

Dlamini, 31, has spent the last 17 months walking across SA, preaching a message of peace among SA citizens...

