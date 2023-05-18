×

Nelson Mandela Bay’s stormwater system a major contributor to floods

Emergency repairs planned as further downpours expected to hit metro

18 May 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The city’s broken stormwater drainage system has been thrust into spotlight following flash floods that rendered hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay residents homeless last weekend. 

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams visited the metro on Wednesday to assess infrastructure damages caused by heavy rains as well as the city’s preparedness to face more downpours expected on Wednesday (last night) and Thursday.  ..

