Nelson Mandela Bay police recover 150 firearms in three months

By Riaan Marais - 18 May 2023
Police recovered three firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition in a flatlet in Kwazakele on Wednesday afternoon
Image: SUPPLIED

Members of Gqeberha’s public order policing unit recovered three firearms and a cache of ammunition during an intelligence operation in Kwazakhele on Wednesday.

This latest recovery brings the total number of illegal firearms recovered by Bay police to 150 over the last three months.

In the latest operation the police had received information about firearms being stored in a flatlet at a home in Seyisi Street, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“At about 2.35pm members breached the flatlet by breaking the lock as information indicated that no-one was living there but firearms were kept on the premises.” 

A revolver, a Baby Browning-style pistol and an Uzi were found in a bag hidden in a wardrobe.

The police also found 88 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, as well as a set of handcuffs.

Naidu said the serial numbers of two of the firearms had been filed off and they were still trying to establish ownership of the third weapon.

Bay district police commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata praised the members for their quick action after receiving the tip-off.

“These firearms will be sent for ballistic analysis as we believe they could have been used in the commission of many crimes,” Ncata said. 

“We urge communities to report any strange activities in their neighbourhoods.

“Though we have recovered 150 firearms, there are still plenty out there in the wrong hands.

“However, every firearm out of criminal hands decreases the chances of a serious or violent crime.”

